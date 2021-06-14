Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NEM stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.