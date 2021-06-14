StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05.

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

