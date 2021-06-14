Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

STC opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

