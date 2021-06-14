SThree (LON:STEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SThree stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 153,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £619.89 million and a P/E ratio of 37.16. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

