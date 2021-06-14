Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $128,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

SF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

