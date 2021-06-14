Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $255.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

