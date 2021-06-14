SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 5,025,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.09.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.