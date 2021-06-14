Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 4.7%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.96 and last traded at $62.48. 5,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

