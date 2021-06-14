Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in May

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 13th total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,011.3 days.

SZKMF opened at $44.85 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

