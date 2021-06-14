Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

