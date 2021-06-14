Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 665,963 shares of company stock worth $10,592,836 in the last ninety days. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

