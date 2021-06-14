Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.53 ($126.51).

FRA:SY1 opened at €111.60 ($131.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €107.97. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

