TaaS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

