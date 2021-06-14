TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading 0.2% Higher

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €27.90 ($32.82) and last traded at €27.72 ($32.61). 347,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.66 ($32.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.62.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

