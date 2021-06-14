Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 338,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $120.47. 325,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,413. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

