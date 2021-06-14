Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a PE ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

