Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the May 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Target by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $232.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

