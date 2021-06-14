TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TATT stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.81% of TAT Technologies worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

