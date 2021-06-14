Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

