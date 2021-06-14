Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lazard were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

