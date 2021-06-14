Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 6.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 8,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.