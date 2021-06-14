Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.44. Teekay LNG Partners shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 1,285 shares traded.

TGP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

