Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 347.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Telefónica makes up 4.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 5,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,811. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

