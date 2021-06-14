Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

TEN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.60. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $12,130,986.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,895,762 shares of company stock valued at $80,868,231. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 202.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 130,066 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tenneco by 93.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

