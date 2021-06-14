Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,989 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $433,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $616.62. 423,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

