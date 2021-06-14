Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $812.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $812.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $616.77. The stock had a trading volume of 438,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.58. The stock has a market cap of $594.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

