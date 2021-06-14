Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,605,000 after acquiring an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.