Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,167,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $479.51 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.10 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

