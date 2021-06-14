The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 440.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

NYSE GCV opened at $6.54 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.