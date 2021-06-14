The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

