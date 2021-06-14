The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315,135 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $463,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $307.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

