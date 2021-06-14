The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $192,860.42 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
JYNT opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.30.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.
