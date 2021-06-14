The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $192,860.42 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JYNT opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

