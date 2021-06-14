The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVC. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

