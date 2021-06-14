The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

