The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DouYu International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

