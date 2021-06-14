The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $177,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992 in the last ninety days. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $10.00 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WISH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

