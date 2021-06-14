The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quantum were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,221 shares of company stock worth $348,721. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QMCO opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $430.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

