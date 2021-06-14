The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,403 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genasys were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

