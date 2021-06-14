The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $204,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in SmartFinancial by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.