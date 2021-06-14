The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

