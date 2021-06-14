The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

PNTG stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

