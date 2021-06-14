The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

KRG opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

