The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

CWST opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.