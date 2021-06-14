The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $103.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

