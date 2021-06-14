The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Monro stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

