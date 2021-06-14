The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

