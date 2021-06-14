The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

