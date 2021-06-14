The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Timken by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

