The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 96,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

