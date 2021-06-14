The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 5.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.23. 30,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,142,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.